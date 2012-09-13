MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Walt Disney Co will record a $50 million writedown in its movie studio division during the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Thursday.
The writedown is due to discontinued work at the studio, Rasulo said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
* GMS announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* First Potomac Realty Trust announces sales of Plaza 500 and One Fair Oaks