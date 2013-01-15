* "Infinity" concept inspired by Disney and Pixar films
* Game platform launches in June, starter pack $75
* Disney Interactive division needs hit badly -analysts
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 15 Children will be able to
move plastic toys that look like pirate Captain Jack Sparrow and
other movie characters into a virtual world on a computer or TV
screen in a game platform Walt Disney Co unveiled on
Wednesday in hopes of boosting revenue at a loss-making
division.
Disney's new "Infinity" concept, to be released in June,
comes with games inspired by "Monsters University," "Pirates of
the Caribbean" and "The Incredibles" franchises. The toys will
come to life onscreen after being placed on a small electronic
portal, similar to Activision Blizzard's "Skylanders,"
one of 2012's top-selling games.
In Disney's "Infinity," users will transport Disney and
Pixar characters into onscreen adventures by placing their toys
on a flat hexagonal board. A starter pack with software, the
board and three plastic figurines is priced at $75.
Other Disney and Pixar characters will also be incorporated
into the platform as the platform evolves, John Lasseter, Chief
Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios said
at a launch event in Hollywood, California.
The company's Disney Interactive division, which makes video
games and interactive content, has been reporting losses over
the last year, and analysts say it badly needs a hit.
"We've put a big bet on this," said John Blackburn, vice
president and general manager of Disney's Avalanche Software
studio that developed the platform.
In 2011, Activision launched "Skylanders," which connects to
consoles such as Microsoft Corp's Xbox or Sony Corp's
PlayStation. Activision said this week that the
Skylanders franchise hit $500 million in U.S. retail sales.
Disney's Infinity will be able to connect to computers and
consoles including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo's Wii U.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said Infinity's concept is
similar to Skylanders, except that it uses better-known
characters, like Jack Sparrow of "Pirates of the Caribbean."
"Activision has the lead and the head start," Bhatia said.
He said Activision's "Skylanders" is heading towards hitting
a billion dollars in revenue, making it tough for Disney to
compete.
Infinity also comes with a "Toy Box" mode, where users can
create their own virtual worlds by mixing backdrops and
characters from different Pixar and Disney franchises.