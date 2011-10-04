* Gator 'Swampy' lifts Disney game to top of Apple charts
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 4 It's not
surprising, perhaps, that a game based on a sewer-dwelling
alligator named "Swampy" ranks as the top paid app for iPhones
and iPads. What's surprising is that the game is a product of
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
Swampy is the title character on a quest to stay clean in a
low-cost, mobile video game called "Where's My Water?" that
Disney hopes will lead to a turnaround of its struggling gaming
business.
Within 24 hours of its release on Sept. 22, "Where's My
Water?" -- a 99-cent puzzle game where players try to help
Swampy keep clean by digging paths to guide water to his
subterranean bathtub -- rose to the top of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
App Store and has stayed there since.
The game featuring Swampy, who is the first Disney
character created specifically for a mobile game, currently
ranks ahead of Rovio's wildly popular "Angry Birds" as the top
paid app for iPhones and iPads, underscoring the threat that
established, deep-pocketed companies like Disney and Electronic
Arts ERTS.O pose for upstarts like Rovio and Zynga.
In an interview with Reuters, Bart Decrem, head of
Disney's mobile gaming operations, declined to provide figures
for downloads or other financial measures, saying only that the
game "has been really well-received, doing really well in terms
of downloads and chart positions around the world."
Though it is early days, Swampy has the potential to
develop into the kind of hit Disney needs to help revive its
interactive unit, which includes online, mobile and social
games plus virtual worlds such as the Club Penguin website. The
division is the company's smallest unit by revenue and is being
revamped after several quarters of losses.
Disney last year bought social games maker Playdom for
about $563 million. In the quarter that ended in July, the
interactive unit lost $86 million despite a 27 percent increase
in revenue from a year earlier to $251 million.
"Where's My Water?" could boost the unit's earnings if it
grabs a big enough piece of the mobile games industry, which is
expected to grow globally to $11.4 billion by 2014, according
to research firm Gartner.
Last year, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger charged two
digital veterans -- James Pitaro and John Pleasants -- to turn
around the division. The pair have said they plan to bring the
division to profitability in 2013.
One way to accomplish that goal is for Disney to leverage
Swampy and other gaming characters across its theme parks,
movie studio and media networks much the same way it does its
stable of mermaids, princesses and other characters, Decrem
said. Right now, however, Swampy is still too green to become
the next Mickey Mouse.
"First, Swampy needs to continue to prove himself," Decrem
said, adding that it will take about three months to judge the
character's staying power.
Mobile games for phones and tablets, one of the few bright
spots in the beaten-down global video game business, are
cheaper to make and purchase than games for consoles. As a
result, they have started to eat in to the profits of companies
such as Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI.O)
While Disney typically brings characters from movies to
games, Swampy could go the other direction from game to
television or movie screens, Decrem said.
Disney, which competes with Electronic Arts in mobile
games, is looking at Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software and
other platforms for the game, Decrem said. Disney shares closed
trading Tuesday up almost 3 percent to $29.86.
