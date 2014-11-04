Nov 3 Walt Disney Co said its
cloud-based movie service will expand to include purchases made
through the Google Play online store, the latest in a string of
moves by Hollywood studios to encourage digital ownership.
Disney launched the service called Disney Movies Anywhere in
February, initially allowing users to buy Disney, Pixar and
Marvel films through the service's app or website, or through
Apple Inc's iTunes store.
Starting Tuesday, purchases made through Google Inc's
Google Play will also be accessible via Disney Movies
Anywhere on computers, Android mobile devices and TVs connected
to the Internet through Google's Chromecast device.
"We want to make it easy for movie fans to enjoy all of
their past and future digital purchases across all of their
devices," said Jonathan Zepp, head of Google Play Movies
partnerships.
Studios are trying to steer movie fans to digital purchases
as sales of physical discs fade.
The integration of Google Play into Disney Movies Anywhere
coincides with the digital release of Disney films "Maleficent"
and "Planes: Fire and Rescue."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)