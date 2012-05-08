* Disney profit rises 21 percent; Shares jump 1.7 pct
* Theme parks, media overcome film studio loss
* Marvel "Avengers" merchandise in high demand
* Movie sequel is in the works
(Adds CEO, CFO comments from conference call)
By Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, May 8 Walt Disney Co's
quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations as profit rose
21 percent despite a loss from the science fiction film bomb
"John Carter."
Strong attendance at theme parks and higher advertising
revenue at cable networks, including sports powerhouse ESPN,
helped drive quarterly growth.
The earnings report followed a massive opening weekend for
"The Avengers," a superhero movie that set an industry record
with ticket sales of $207.4 million over its first weekend. An
"Avengers" movie sequel is in the works, Chief Executive Bob
Iger told analysts.
The company's film studio needed a hit after "Carter," a
$250 million production that dragged the company's studio unit
to an operating loss of $84 million for the fiscal second
quarter. Studio chief Rich Ross stepped down April 13 after the
film flopped.
Despite the studio loss, Disney posted fiscal second quarter
earnings of $1.1 billion and a 6 percent increase in revenue to
$9.629 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share rose 18 percent to 58 cents.
Analysts on average had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Disney shares rose 1.7 percent to $45.10 in after-hours
trade, up from an earlier close of $44.30 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Insider: Disney undervalued by $10 a share -
StarMine
link.reuters.com/neb28s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
As in recent quarters, Disney's earnings were boosted by its
media unit, which includes ESPN and ABC. Operating earnings in
that unit increased 13 percent to $1.7 billion in the latest
quarter.
Visitors kept filling Disney theme parks, and the Disneyland
resort in California set a second-quarter attendance record,
Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said. Earnings at the theme
park unit rose 53 percent to $222 million.
"You've got a parks recovery that's underway, and you have a
cable network business that's best in class. It showed good
growth on the top-line," said Janney Montgomery Scott analyst
Tony Wible, who rates Disney a "buy" with a $49 price target.
At the ABC television network, ad rates rose 6 percent,
Rasulo said. In the current quarter, ad pricing is running 20
percent higher than rates it got during the "upfront" selling
season last spring, he said.
Looking ahead, Iger said he expected "a very strong upfront
marketplace" after the network pitches its new shows to
advertisers next week.
The quarterly results do not include the staggering results
from "Avengers," the Marvel superhero movie that has already
pulled in $702.2 million around the globe. Since the opening,
"Avengers" merchandise has flown off shelves at stores and
Disney parks, CEO Bob Iger told analysts. Some products have
sold out, and the company is working to meet demand, he said.
"Interest is clearly keen wherever our Marvel characters are
touching the public," he said.
Disney's ABC News unit and Univision also said on
May 7 that they would create an English language cable channel
aimed at the booming Hispanic market, a bid to expand its news
operation that it struggled for years to find.
Iger said Disney was "excited about the opportunity" to
reach the growing Hispanic market. But he said the company made
a "relatively modest" investment in the project that will yield
a "relatively small" impact on the company's overall business.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)