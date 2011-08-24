Aug 24 U.S. entertainment conglomerate Walt
Disney Co axed Marvel Studios' marketing department as
it seeks to cut film costs in a move that comes right after the
company showcased "The Avengers", Marvel's first movie under
Disney, at their fan D23 convention over the weekend, Bloomberg
said.
Three top executives of the movie producer and comic-book
publisher's marketing arm, including executive vice president of
worldwide marketing Dana Precious, were fired the report said.
Disney, which had acquired Marvel in 2009, will absorb the
marketing unit into its own film studio, a person familiar with
the matter told the agency.
The operator of theme parks, the ESPN sports and ABC
broadcast networks had expressed its intention to scrutinize and
cut film costs after it reported a 60 percent drop in profit at
its film unit in its latest quarter hurt by lower consumer
spending in a weak economy.
Disney and Marvel declined to comment to Bloomberg. The
companies could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)