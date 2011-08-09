* Fiscal Q3 revenue beats Street view
* Disney shares climb 3 percent
* Movie Studio, ABC still underperforming

By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N)
quarterly results surpassed cautious Wall Street expectations,
but the media and entertainment giant now has to grapple with
an uncertain outlook for consumer spending.
Investors had expected a strong performance after rivals
like Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) outperformed, and Disney delivered
with growth at its ESPN sports network and other cable
channels.
But worries about the economy and a global markets selloff
are spurring fears that consumers will curb trips to movie
theaters and theme parks, or that advertisers will pull back
after a recent spending binge as corporate budgets tighten.
"If there was any economic weakness, the parks business
would be the most vulnerable to that. As of now, they haven't
seen any weakness," said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty.
Disney shares were down 1.7 percent at $34.10 in
after-hours trade, giving up part of a 5 percent gain during
the regular session where it closed at $34.70.
Its movie studio -- headed since late 2009 by fresh-faced
wunderkind Rich Ross, credited for the monster franchises
Hannah Montana and High School Musical -- also disappointed
despite a blockbuster smash with the fourth "Pirates of the
Caribbean" film and the superhero flick "Thor."
Studio entertainment operating income plummeted 60 percent
to $49 million.
The Parks and Resorts group, which includes Disneyland
parks and is closely tied to consumer spending, jumped 12
percent to $3.2 billion in the period. But the results were
aided by the new "Disney Dream" cruise ship.
"The parks will continue to improve financially," said
Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss. "It remains to be seen if
recent volatility will impact consumer behavior."
Rival media companies had already reported strong results
for the quarter. Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N) and CBS Corp (CBS.N) beat Wall Street forecasts.
The Media Networks arm, which incorporates sports channel
ESPN and the ABC TV network, posted a better-than-expected 5
percent gain in fiscal third-quarter revenue to $4.95 billion.
ESPN "came in better than people had feared. They ended up
with just a good, solid quarter," said Lazard Capital Markets
analyst Barton Crockett, who said that its theme parks business
was holding up well.
"People are coming back to Disney vacations and that's good
for these guys."
The operator of the ESPN and ABC networks, a movie studio
and theme parks, reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of
$10.68 billion, better than $10.5 billion expected.
But Disney's movie studio and ABC network remain challenged
despite a management overhaul instituted by CEO Bob Iger at
those divisions over the last two years.
Fed up with underperformance, Iger in October 2009 replaced
longtime studio boss Dick Cook and last year got rid of ABC
Entertainment head Stephen McPherson and ABC News chief David
Westin. All three were replaced by executives from the cable
ranks, a testament to that unit's ascendancy.
IGER'S MANAGEMENT CHANGES STILL UNPROVEN
Studio honcho Ross has been unable to replicate his
small-screen success on the big screen. Hits such as "Toy Story
3" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" emerged from Cook's regime.
At ABC, which by itself posted a 1 percent dip in revenue
to $1.4 billion but grew operating income 20 percent to $250
million, Iger last year named Paul Lee, formerly of ABC Family,
to replace McPherson. Broadcast news veteran and Charlie St.
Cloud author Ben Sherwood took Westin's place.
Lee's first official development slate, which will hit
ABC's schedule when the new fall season begins next month,
didn't go over well with critics, who complained the new crop
of shows -- among them a Charlie's Angels reboot and the Mad
Men-mimicking Pan Am -- were too broad and uninspired.
On the news side, ABC has taken a beating in the press for
paying license fees for access to photos and interviews with
headline-makers like Representative Anthony Weiner's texting
partner Meagan Broussard, and most notably, Casey Anthony. The
pay-for-play accusations resurfaced last month after ABC landed
an exclusive with Nafissatou Diallo, the maid who accused IMF
ex-chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn of rape. ABC News has denied
paying for the Diallo interview, but Sherwood also declared the
division would no longer pay for access to any story.
On Tuesday, Disney posted net income of $1.48 billion or 77
cents per share, versus $1.33 billion or 67 cents a year
earlier. Excluding certain items, it earned 78 cents a share,
better than the 73 cents per share expected on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
