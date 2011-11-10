BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
LOS ANGELES Nov 10 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) reported higher quarterly revenue as advertising held strong at its ESPN sports channel and other media networks.
The operator of networks ESPN and ABC, a movie studio and theme parks, reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.43 billion, a 7 percent gain from a year earlier. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Bernard Orr)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces its unaudited 2016 year end results and reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: