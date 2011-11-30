Nov 30 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) raised its annual
cash dividend by 50 percent to 60 cents a share, a far larger
increase than the previous year's on the heels of strong fiscal
fourth-quarter results.
The increase in the dividend, payable Jan. 18, outstripped
2010's 14-percent rise. The media and entertainment giant last
year increased its cash dividend 5 cents to 40 cents a share.
In November, the Mouse House unveiled earnings that trumped
Wall Street's expectations as advertisers spent more at cable
networks like ESPN, and consumers kept going to theme parks
despite a rough economy. [ID:nN1E7A81PP]
On Wednesday, the company said in a statement that its
annual shareholders' meeting will take place in Kansas City,
Missouri on March 13.