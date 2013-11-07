BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$17.90
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 (Reuters) -
* Disney CEO Iger says 'progress being made' in carriage negotiations with DISH Network
* Disney CEO Iger: 'I don't think it would be wise to predict' TV station sales
* Disney CEO Iger says company has sold more than 1 million starter packs of Disney Infinity video game
* Disney's Iger says DISH negotiations 'more about issues related to technology' rather than fees
* Disney not contemplating adding fifth cruise ship - Iger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized senior secured notes offering