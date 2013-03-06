March 6 Walt Disney Co shareholders re-elected Chief Executive Bob Iger and nine other board members on Wednesday and rejected a proposal by investors to separate the roles of chairman and CEO in 2016, the planned expiration of Iger's contract with the media and theme park giant.

Shareholders defeated the proposal from Connecticut State Treasurer Denise Nappier, a Disney investor through the state's employee retirement funds, to split the CEO and chairman's jobs. About 35.3 percent of ballots cast supported the plan, according to figures reported at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Phoenix.

The results were preliminary based on votes submitted before the meeting.