PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 6 Walt Disney Co has gained marketing and distribution rights for any future "Indiana Jones" films under an agreement with Paramount Pictures, the studio that released the first four movies in the blockbuster franchise.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, will retain distribution rights to the original four films, the companies said in a statement on Friday. The "Indiana Jones" movies were produced by Lucasfilm, which Disney acquired in 2012.
Disney has not announced plans for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, though the new deal could make it easier to move forward on a new installment. Paramount will receive an undisclosed share of the proceeds from any future films.
The series began with 1981 film "Raiders of the Lost Ark" starring Harrison Ford as a hero archeologist. Ford starred in three later films, most recently "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. Steven Spielberg directed each of the four movies, which have grossed $1.9 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.