LOS ANGELES, June 15 Wendy Wright is a
home-schooling mother of two, a prolific blogger and a
self-described "Disney Nut." Her cats are named Mickey and
Minnie, and her blog is filled with advice for visiting
Disneyland, tips for holding Disney-themed parties and reviews
of Disney movies.
Wright's enthusiasm for all things Disney eventually drew
the attention of the Walt Disney Co, which invited her
to join a carefully vetted group of roughly 1,300 Disney Social
Media Moms. The group of mothers - and a few fathers - are part
of a Disney effort to incorporate the enthusiasm and influence
of parents into its marketing efforts.
Wright isn't sure why she was picked, but guesses her online
postings about Disney helped. "There's been a lot on social
media about our trips to Disney," said Wright, who writes about
technology, entertainment and other subjects from her home in
Phoenix. "It's very obvious we are a Disney family."
Disney moms are not paid, but they receive perks from the
company for their efforts, including - for some - deeply
discounted, four-day family trips to Walt Disney World for the
Disney Social Media Moms Celebration, an event that is part
vacation and part educational conference.
Disney does not tell the mothers what to write or tweet
about, and it doesn't require them to post. Still, this year's
social media moms event in May generated 28,500 tweets, 4,900
Instagram photos and 88 blog posts full of ride reviews and
videos of kids meeting Disney characters. And the moms' postings
are overwhelmingly positive.
The theory is that mothers with a large online presence have
the ability to influence travel and entertainment planning of
other mothers. "For a big chunk of our guests, it's the moms who
are making decisions," said Tom Staggs, Disney's chief
operating officer.
The mothers say they like having a connection to Disney - as
well as the possibility of scoring a spot at the Social Media
Moms Celebration, which was first held in 2010. Each year, the
company's theme parks division e-mails invitations to 175 to 200
people.
This year, the moms made #DisneySMMC a trending Twitter
topic on the day the invitations went out. "A very magical
invite with pixie dust arrived!" Wright tweeted on March 21.
In the run-up to the celebration, the invitees posted on
Pinterest the "Frozen"-inspired outfits and Mickey Mouse-adorned
handbags they planned to bring to the Mother's Day weekend
event.
Exactly how Disney chooses its social media moms is a
mystery, stoking online speculation about the secret formula.
One blog post that offered advice on how to get picked was
shared 1,600 times.
Common tips include interacting with Disney's Twitter
accounts and expressing interest in attending one of the smaller
social media events Disney hosts in various cities.
Disney executives will only say they look for moms who fit
its family-friendly brand, use multiple social media platforms
and are active in their communities offline.
The moms include bloggers and book authors as well as radio,
TV and YouTube personalities. They tend to cover topics such as
family life, parenting, cooking, travel and crafting in addition
to their postings about Disney, and only a minority are
superfans who write primarily about the company's products and
theme parks, social media moms said. This year's celebration
attendees had a combined Twitter following of 5 million people,
or about 27,000 each on average.
To get on Disney's radar, Rachel Pitzel, a mother of two who
lives in Playa Vista, California, filled out an online
application for, and was accepted to, a social media event the
company held in Scottsdale, Arizona last June.
This year, she was thrilled to receive an invitation to the
celebration in Orlando, Florida. "You feel like a kid again,"
said Pitzel, CEO of Club MomMe, a social and educational group
for parents.
But the invitation doesn't come free. Attendees get deep
discounts, but they nevertheless pay for their packages, which
include three nights at Disney's Yacht Club Resort, theme park
tickets, fast passes to skip lines and a beach-themed party.
Families also pay for their own transportation.
At the day-long conference, the moms attend motivational
sessions and receive social media tips and Disney updates. This
year, they learned how to use Pinterest data, heard from
11-year-old lemonade stand entrepreneur Vivienne Harr and
listened to a Pixar producer talk about the Disney-owned
animation studio.
Disney reminds attendees of government requirements that
they disclose the benefits they received when writing about the
event. The company declined to disclose how much it spends on
the program.
Disney was the first major company to tap the influence of
moms across a wide spectrum of social media, but the approach is
now being used to promote a range of products, including
Hewlett-Packard printers and Cottonelle toilet paper.
HP hired 14 mom bloggers to post print-at-home craft and
project ideas on a website called MyPrintly. Kimberly-Clark's
Cottonelle brand paid a group of mom influencers to
serve as roving reporters and share experiences at a New Kids on
the Block concert it sponsored.
Overall, moms spend $3.2 trillion annually in the U.S.
economy, said Maria Bailey, a consultant who advised Disney on
its social media effort and runs BSM Media, a marketing firm
that connects brands with moms.
"I have clients who call and say I want to do what Disney is
doing," Bailey said. "Companies want to capture the mom market."
