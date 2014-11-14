BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH ACACIA
* ENDEAVOUR TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH ACACIA
(Adds details on launch)
LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Walt Disney Co's cloud-based movie storage service will give customers the ability to add purchases from Vudu, an online store operated by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, a Disney official said on Friday.
Films bought on Vudu will be integrated with the Disney Movies Anywhere service starting on Tuesday, Jamie Voris, Disney Studios' chief technology officer, said at an event where the company highlighted mobile initiatives.
Disney is building the service as studios try to steer movie fans to digital purchases while sales of DVDs decline.
The media company launched Disney Movies Anywhere in February with Apple Inc's iTunes, and this month partnered with the Google Play online store. Customers can buy more than 400 Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies through those retailers and watch them on a variety of Internet-connected TVs, computers and mobile devices.
The addition of Vudu comes on the same day that Disney releases a sing-along version of animated blockbuster "Frozen" and digital versions of the Marvel hit "Guardians of the Galaxy."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)
* ENDEAVOUR TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH ACACIA
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds FCA comment)
March 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday put new restrictions on presidential powers, limiting a president's authority to staff certain top government posts in a case involving an appointment to the National Labor Relations Board.