Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
March 12 Walt Disney Co
* Disney CEO Iger says changes to net neutrality rules will not have a material impact on the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lisa Richwine)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
* CEO Robert Dickey's total compensation for 2016 was $6.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: