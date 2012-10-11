Oct 11 Walt Disney Co, the world's
biggest publisher of children's books, said on Thursday it
changed its purchasing policies to reduce paper use and avoid
paper harvested from endangered forests.
The new policy aims to eliminate paper made with
"irresponsibly harvested fiber" and maximize use of products
that come from areas approved by the Forest Stewardship Council,
Disney said in a statement. It follows similar moves by other
major publishers.
Disney's guidelines also are meant to minimize paper
consumption and boost use of recycled content, the company said.
Environmentalists who had pushed for the changes praised
Disney's decision as a major step to protect forests, the homes
of animals that have inspired popular Disney characters in
movies such as "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book."
Disney's shift "will have a particularly important impact in
Indonesia, the primary place where rainforests are still being
cut down for pulp and paper," Rebecca Tarbotton, executive
director of the Rainforest Action Network.
Indonesia has some of the world's most biologically diverse
forests in the world and is home to endangered species such as
the Sumatran tiger.
The Rainforest Action Network said it began pushing Disney
to change its paper practices in 2010 when lab results found
Disney children's books were printed with rainforest fiber.
The new policy will apply first to paper sourced directly by
Disney and later to independent licensees, the company said.
Disney will report annually on its progress.
Nine U.S. publishers, including Bertlesmann unit
Random House and Pearson Plc's Penguin group, have
adopted similar paper policies, the rainforest group said.