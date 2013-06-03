June 3 Walt Disney Co raised single-day
admission prices as much as 9.6 percent at its theme parks in
Florida and California, in a pattern of annual price increases
at the company's popular U.S. resorts.
As of Sunday, one-day entry to Disney's Magic Kingdom at the
Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, rose to $95 from
$89 for people ages 10 and older, a 6.7 percent jump.
At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the cost of a
single-day pass to one of two parks rose to $92 from $87, a 5.7
percent increase. A park hopper ticket that allows entry to both
Anaheim parks on the same day rose 9.6 percent to $137.
Prices for multi-day tickets and annual passes also rose.
Theme parks represent Disney's second-largest unit, behind
its media networks division that includes its powerhouse sports
channel ESPN.
On May 7, Disney reported quarterly operating income of $383
million for the parks division, a 73 percent jump from a year
earlier.