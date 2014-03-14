March 13 Walt Disney Co shareholders are
expected to vote at its March 18 annual meeting on a resolution
that asks the company to allow large shareholders to nominate
board members, the latest bid by investor groups to win "proxy
access" rights.
The Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds and the
California State Teachers Retirement System proposed that the
board allow owners of at least 3 percent of the company's stock
be empowered to nominate up to 20 percent of the board,
according to a regulatory filing from Disney on Jan. 24. Under
the non-binding proxy access proposal, shareholders must own
their stake for three years before they have nomination rights.
The company's shareholders rejected a similar proposal last
year, with 40 percent voting in support.
"Disney is a bellwether company and the vote will get a lot
of attention," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer of
proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis, which has advised its clients
to vote for the measure.
This year, shareholders at as many as 20 companies will
consider proxy access proposals, said Patrick McGurn, special
counsel to proxy advisory firm ISS that has advised Disney
shareholders to approve the measure. Of three shareholder votes
so far this year, the non-binding proposal was adopted at slot
machine maker International Game Technology and rejected
at Apple Inc and Walgreen Co.
On February 28, Apple shareholders soundly defeated such a
measure, with only 4 percent of those casting votes in support
of a non-binding resolution that would allow investors holding
between 1 percent and 5 percent to nominate up to 24 percent of
the board.
Last year, 12 companies had the measure on their ballots,
according to ISS, with shareholders at Verizon and
CenturyLink approving proxy access. Among those who voted it
down with Disney shareholders in 2013 were those at Bank of
America, Goldman Sachs, Staples and
Netflix Inc.
Proponents of the measure for the upcoming Disney meeting
say the access to the nomination process would "more easily
promote independent director candidates to enhance
accountability to shareholders," according to the regulatory
filing from Disney. They cite the decision by Disney's board to
elevate Chief Executive Bob Iger in 2012 to the chairmanship as
well as one reason the provision is needed.
European institutional investor Legal & General Investment
Management also supports the proposal.
Disney's board, which recommended shareholders vote against
the proxy access proposal, said the company has in place "a
well-defined process of shareholders to nominate directors" and
bring to attention potential candidates to the nominating
committee.
In the last year, former Starbucks Chief Executive
Orin Smith, Disney's independent lead director, has met with
many of the company's largest shareholders, the board said in
the filing.