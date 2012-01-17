SHANGHAI Jan 17 Shanghai Pudong Road &
Bridge Construction Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would
issue not more than 2 billion yuan ($316.63 million) in new
shares to finance construction of roads connected to the
Shanghai Disney Resort.
The company said in a statement to the stock exchange it
plans to issue at most 160 million new shares at a price of at
least 7.22 yuan per share.
Shanghai Development (Group) Co Ltd, the unlisted holding
company that currently controls 22.64 percent of Shanghai
Pudong's shares, will purchase between 5 percent and 20 percent
of the new shares.
Shanghai Pudong has a contract to build all of the roads
servicing the resort.
The company has signed a repurchase agreement with the
district government of Pudong New Area according to which the
government has agreed to buy the roads from the company once
they are completed.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)