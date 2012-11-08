BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Media giant Walt Disney Co posted higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher revenue collected by sports network ESPN.
The entertainment and theme park company reported diluted earnings per share of 68 cents for the quarter that ended in September, a gain from 58 cents a year earlier. Net income rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion.
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.