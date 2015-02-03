BRIEF-Nokia says smartphone malware infection rates rose nearly 400 pct in 2016
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
Feb 3 Walt Disney Co
* Plans to open Shanghai theme park in spring 2016, CEO Iger says
* Disney CFO Rasulo says Shanghai park 'will not be a drag on our earnings in fiscal 2015' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lisa Richwine)
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
* Gazit-Globe reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results