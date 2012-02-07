BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.34
* Wayfair announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co reported a slight gain in quarterly revenue on Tuesday led by growth at the company's media networks and theme parks.
The operator of networks ESPN and ABC, a movie studio and theme parks, reported a 1 percent fiscal first-quarter revenue gain from a year earlier. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Wayfair announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African lender Barclays Africa asked for forgiveness on Thursday for its role in rigging the local currency, a scandal that has raised questions over the dominance of four big local banks.
* Q4 revenue $244.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.8 million