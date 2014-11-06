BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
Nov 6 Walt Disney Co reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by hit movies "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Maleficent".
Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share in fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, from $1.39 billion, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $12.39 billion from $11.57 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO