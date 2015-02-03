BRIEF-Nokia says smartphone malware infection rates rose nearly 400 pct in 2016
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
Feb 3 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue rose 8.8 percent, helped by an increase in visitors to its theme parks in the holiday quarter and higher sales of toys and merchandise based on its hit movie "Frozen".
Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.18 billion, or $1.27 per share, in first quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.84 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $13.4 billion from $12.3 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
* Gazit-Globe reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results