* Ross says Chairman role not "right professional fit"
* Ross came to studio after successful run at Disney Channel
* Ross named head of studio in October 2009
* Shares up 0.8 pct
By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Rich Ross resigned under
pressure as chairman of Walt Disney Co's movie studio
after a less than three-year run that included the release of
"John Carter," one of the biggest flops in recent Hollywood
history.
Ross, named to the job in October 2009, was never able to
duplicate the success he enjoyed as president of the Disney
Channel, where he was credited with creating monster franchises
that included "High School Musical" and "Hannah Montana."
"I no longer believe that the Chairman role is the right
professional fit for me," Ross told his staff in an email.
Disney will not immediately name a new head for its studio,
a source familiar with the matter said.
In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "For more than a
decade, Rich Ross' creative instincts, business acumen and
personal integrity have driven results in key businesses for
Disney. ... I appreciate his countless contributions throughout
his entire career at Disney and expect he will have tremendous
success in whatever he chooses to do next."
Ross kept a low profile at the Disney Channel and never
adapted to Hollywood glad handing, according to a source with
knowledge of his style. At the April 11 premiere for Disney's
big budget film "The Avengers," the studio chief stood off to
the side while the movie's stars chatted up other executives.
Ross lost the confidence of Disney's big name producers,
including Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced its "Pirates of the
Caribbean" movies, said one person with knowledge of the
relationship. Last summer, Ross shut down production of
Bruckheimer's big budget film "The Lone Ranger" over budget
issues and cut its $250 million budget to $215 million
The studio executive took the heat for letting the "John
Carter" budget rise to $250 million from $200 million, said one
person with knowledge of Disney thinking, and for its lackluster
marketing effort. Ross killed another big budget film, a remake
of "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," but let "John Carter"
production begin.
Disney said in March it expected the film to lose about $200
million and to saddle its studio with $80 million to $120
million in operating losses.
The swiftness of Ross' resignation leaves Disney without an
obvious successor for the job.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Ross' lieutenant,
Walt Disney Studios president Alan Bergman, are long shots to
replace Ross. Disney will likely look for a candidate outside
its house.
Ross "was a superstar at the Disney Channel, and the results
at the studio have not been exceptional," said Evercore Partners
analyst Alan Gould. Still, he said Ross' exit was a surprise
given his earlier success in Disney's cable business.
Ross joined Disney Channel in 1996 as a programming and
production executive and was promoted to president of the cable
channel in 2004. His success at the Disney Channel made him a
rising star in the company and eventually led to his being
hand-picked by Iger to replace long-time chairman Dick Cook,
whom Iger forced out, as head of its film division.
Ross had few big hits during his tenure. "Pirates of the
Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" was a global smash, but part of an
established franchise. He also made waves when he picked a
Hollywood outsider, M.T. Carney, to run film marketing for
Disney. She left the studio earlier this year just as "John
Carter" was completed.
Ironically, Ross could have his biggest hit when "The
Avengers" is released in the United States on May 4.
The film, featuring action stars from Disney's Marvel
subsidiary, is expected to be one of the year's biggest hits.
Opening weekend sales may reach $155 million in the United
States and Canada, according to Boxoffice.com.
For investors, the departure of Ross should have little
impact, analyst Gould said. Disney's results are driven by its
much-larger theme-park and cable network businesses.
Disney shares gained 27 cents, or 0.6 percent, to close at
$42.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine; editing by Peter
Lauria, Andre Grenon, Dave Zimmerman)