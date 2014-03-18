By Lisa Richwine
PORTLAND, Oregon, March 18 Walt Disney Co
amended guidelines on Tuesday for the selection of its
chairman, persuading investors to withdraw a proposal to grant
large shareholders more say in electing directors just hours
before it was to have gone to a vote.
The last-minute change states that the chairman should be an
independent director unless justified in writing. It averted a
potential contest, and investors re-elected Chief Executive
Officer Bob Iger and nine other directors to the media company's
board at its annual shareholder meeting.
Disney shareholders had been scheduled to vote on a "proxy
access" resolution that asked the company to allow large
shareholders to nominate board members. The change scrapped that
vote, after the resolution's proponents agreed to withdraw their
proposal, according to a regulatory filing from Disney.
Iger's dual appointment as chairman and chief executive, in
effect since 2012, has drawn criticism from some investors and
driven support for the proposal. A similar resolution won the
support of 40 percent of voters a year ago.
The latest amendment to the guidelines allows for exceptions
to the rule, provided the company justifies in writing annually
why that would be in the best interests of shareholders.
In such cases, Disney said it will also designate one
independent director its lead director.
"The chairman of the board shall in the normal course be an
independent director unless the board concludes that, in the
light of the circumstances then present when any such decision
is made, the best interests of shareholders would be otherwise
better served," Disney said in its early morning filing.
A Disney spokesman said on Tuesday that the amendment
clarified a standard that the company's board had previously
committed to.
At the shareholder meeting, all current board members were
re-elected with at least 92 percent of the vote. They include
Twitter Inc Co-Founder Jack Dorsey, who joined the
board in December, and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg. Iger won the support of 99 percent of ballots cast.
The results are preliminary based on votes cast ahead of the
meeting.
Shareholders approved the compensation packages for Iger and
other executives in a non-binding vote, with support coming from
80 percent of ballots cast.
Disney's shares have surged 42 percent in the past year to
$81.99 after strong results from cable TV sports juggernaut
ESPN, theme parks and the company's movie studio, which is
riding a $1 billion hit with Oscar-winning animated film
"Frozen."
Iger told shareholders that "Frozen" is now poised to become
the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing "Toy
Story 3" from Disney's Pixar unit.
He also revealed that the new "Star Wars" movie set for
release in December 2015 will be set 30 years after 1983 film
"Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."
In addition, Disney's movie studio is planning sequels to
Pixar's "Cars" and "The Incredibles" movies, Iger said.