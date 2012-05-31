* New studio chief adept at managing people, franchises
* Tasks may include rejuvenating live-action films
* Track record includes Harry Potter, The Matrix
(Adds share price, bullet points)
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, May 31 The Walt Disney Co
named Hollywood veteran Alan Horn chairman of its film division,
turning to an executive skilled at managing big movies and big
personalities to run a unit plagued by management turnover in
the last three years.
Horn, who developed a reputation for creating hit film
franchises such as "Harry Potter" and "The Dark Knight" during
his long tenure at Warner Bros Entertainment, replaces Rich
Ross, a former Disney Channel executive who quit in April after
less than three years. Ross took over from long-time chairman
Dick Cook, who was forced out in 2009.
"This is a safe hire," said analyst David Miller, managing
director at Caris & Co, which follows the company. "His
specialty is in dealing with franchises and Disney says it wants
to make franchise films."
Horn, 69, reluctantly resigned last year as president of
Warner Brothers, owned by rival Time Warner Inc, as part
of succession planning at the studio.
At Warner Brothers, he oversaw movie and home entertainment
operations and is generally considered one of the architects of
the industry's "tent pole" philosophy, in which studios focus on
larger-budget films that play well overseas.
Disney this year has had mixed results with its tent pole
releases. The company scored big with "The Avengers," which
ranks as one of the biggest hits in box office history with $1.3
billion in worldwide sales so far. It currently ranks as the
fourth highest-grossing film ever, according to Box Office Mojo.
But it lost big on sci-fi adventure film "John Carter," one
of the biggest box office busts in movie history. The studio
lost $84 million in its most recent quarter after taking a $200
million writedown on the film, which led indirectly to Ross'
resignation.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said of Horn: "He's earned the respect
of the industry for driving tremendous, sustained creative and
financial success, and is also known and admired for his
impeccable taste and integrity."
At Disney, Horn will need to negotiate between two powerful
and autonomous units at Pixar and Marvel, two Disney-owned
production outfits that run nearly autonomously. He will also be
in charge of the studio's mainstream Touchstone movie label and
Disney's music unit, and for distributing films made by Steven
Spielberg's DreamWorks Studios.
In practice, that means Horn must balance competing demands
from powerful producers such as Jerry Bruckheimer, Spielberg,
and Pixar's John Lasseter. Keeping those personalities pleased
proved difficult for Ross, sources told Reuters.
GOING LIVE AGAIN
Iger has scaled back Disney's live action production in
recent years, relying more on what he calls the company's
"brands" -- Marvel, Pixar and Disney animation -- and less on
riskier movies with uncertain track records.
Marvel and films from Disney's animation unit can be better
leveraged through Disney's other units, being made into theme
park rides, TV shows, and consumer products, Iger told a Sanford
C. Bernstein conference on May 30.
The studio intends to make about six films a year under its
Disney banner, he said, as well as two animated films a year and
two based on its Marvel super hero stable.
"His primary mission, I assume, will be to fix Disney's live
action business over the next three years, at which time Iger's
successor as CEO can choose their own studio head," said
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould of Horn.
In 12 years at Warner Brothers, Horn oversaw some of the
studio's biggest hits, including the "Harry Potter" series, "The
Dark Knight" and the third "Matrix." He is currently executive
producer of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey."
"He has been a part of some of the most popular films
produced in the last decade," said Warner Brothers chairman
Barry Meyer. "He has a profound understanding of the film making
process, as well as the ability to bridge the creative and
business sides of a studio."
Horn, a former president of Twentieth Century Fox, joined
Warner Brothers after it acquired Castle Rock Entertainment,
which he co-founded with actor-director Rob Reiner and others.
Castle Rock produced "Seinfeld," one of TV's most lucrative
shows in syndication.
Disney shares ended 1.1 percent higher at $45.71 and gained
slightly in after hours trading.
