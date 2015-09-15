Sept 15 The Walt Disney Co on Tuesday
named two executives to newly created positions in its
Disney/ABC Television Group to focus on digital media and
consumer experience at a time when TV viewing habits are rapidly
changing.
Cindy Davis, most recently head of global customer insights
and analytics at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, was named
executive vice president for consumer experience, Disney said in
a statement. Her responsibilities include improving research
across media platforms and creating ways to make viewing more
personalized.
John Frelinghuysen, the former head of strategy at AOL, will
become executive vice president of digital media, strategy and
business development. He is charged with creating plans to earn
revenue from short-form and long-form content distributed on
multiple platforms.
Media companies including Disney are trying to adapt to the
rise of television viewing on mobile phones and tablets. Disney
executives have said they have no plans to sell Internet-based
subscriptions for the company's TV programming, as some other
companies have, though they have said they have flexibility to
adapt to changing habits if needed.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)