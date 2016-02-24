LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports network and Verizon Communications Inc have made progress in their talks to settle a legal dispute over a TV package that lets customers choose bundles of channels, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The companies asked New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan to put the legal proceedings over Verizon's Fios Custom TV package on hold until March 28, according to the filing. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft)