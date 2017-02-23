JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South African beverage manufacturer Distell has started production of canned drinks in Angola, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We've just started up local production of cans (canned drinks) in Angola and that investment will be followed up by bottle production before the calendar year is out," Chief Executive Richard Rushton told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)