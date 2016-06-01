JOHANNESBURG, June 1 Distell's main
shareholder Remgro said it would act in the best
interests of its own shareholders and those of the South African
drinks company in response to the enforced sale of fellow
investor SABMiller's stake.
South Africa's Competition Commission made one of the
conditions for Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition of
brewer SABMiller for more than $100 billion, that SABMiller must
sell its 26.4 percent Distell holding, which is worth around
$565 million based on its current market value.
Investment firm Remgro, which owns 52.8 percent of spirits,
cider and wine maker Distell and has been named as a possible
buyer of SABMiller's holding in the past, said it would await
SABMiller's response to the ruling and "with due consideration
to the rights they have, act in the best interest of Remgro,
Capevin Holdings, Distell and their respective shareholders".
Remgro did not specify in its Wednesday statement what
rights it or Capevin Holdings had relating to Distell or any
sale of SABMiller's stake. The investment firm was not
immediately available for comment.
Earlier Distell said the disposal of SABMiller's stake would
not adversely impact the way that it operates, because the
London-based brewer is not involved in the board.
"SABMiller does not have any representation on the board of
Distell and has never been involved in the management of
Distell," the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja
Kganyago said Anheuser-Busch InBev's merger with SABMiller was
complicated, but would ultimately benefit the country.
"It is a complex transaction and very difficult at this
stage to say definitively what the impact is. All that we can
tell is that a priori, it is positive for South Africa," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference near Cape Town.
Conditions attached to the deal include a binding one that
no South African employee be laid off because of the merger, the
Competition Commission said on Tuesday.
It said it had recommended to the Competition Tribunal,
which has the ultimate say, that the deal be "approved with
conditions." Its recommendations are usually upheld.
(Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama and Wendell Roelf; Editing by
James Macharia and Alexander Smith)