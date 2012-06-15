GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
SINGAPORE, June 15 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP Plc for mid-July loading, at a wider discount than a previous cargo due to slowing demand, traders said on Friday.
The cargo was sold on late Thursday at minus $1.00 a barrel to Sngapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steeper than what BP paid for similar volumes for July 7-9 loading.
But traders said reduced supplies coming from refinery run cuts may help support the market.
"There is some support during this time because there are less supplies around," said a Singapore-based trader.
South Korea's S-Oil has trimmed utilization at its refinery and Shell Singapore is to undergo partial maintenance next month.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.