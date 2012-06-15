SINGAPORE, June 15 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP Plc for mid-July loading, at a wider discount than a previous cargo due to slowing demand, traders said on Friday.

The cargo was sold on late Thursday at minus $1.00 a barrel to Sngapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steeper than what BP paid for similar volumes for July 7-9 loading.

But traders said reduced supplies coming from refinery run cuts may help support the market.

"There is some support during this time because there are less supplies around," said a Singapore-based trader.

South Korea's S-Oil has trimmed utilization at its refinery and Shell Singapore is to undergo partial maintenance next month.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)