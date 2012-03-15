SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters Basis Point) - National Australia Bank has sold its entire A$86 million ($90 million) exposure in debt-ridden Nine Entertainment at 86 to 87 percent of par value, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Hedge funds led by Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global Management own at least 50-60 percent of Nine's outstanding debt, which is maturing in February 2013, as private equity owner CVC Capital Partners embarks on asset sales to raise cash to reduce its A$2.7 billion ($2.82 billion) debt load.

The stake was sold in one lot to an investment bank said to be acting as a conduit for a distressed-debt fund, one of the sources said.

NAB's spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted.

The Australian newspaper on Thursday reported the sale at 85 percent of par.

NAB was among the last few banks left in the syndicate, which also included Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank.

Earlier in February, Lloyds Banking Group-owned BOS International Australia had sold a residual A$10-15 million exposure at a slightly higher price of 87.5 to 88 percent of par, other banking sources previously told Basis Point.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring. ($1 = 0.9574 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by John Mair)