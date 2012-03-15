SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters Basis Point) - National
Australia Bank has sold its entire A$86 million ($90
million) exposure in debt-ridden Nine Entertainment at 86 to 87
percent of par value, banking sources familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
Hedge funds led by Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global
Management own at least 50-60 percent of Nine's
outstanding debt, which is maturing in February 2013, as private
equity owner CVC Capital Partners embarks on asset
sales to raise cash to reduce its A$2.7 billion ($2.82 billion)
debt load.
The stake was sold in one lot to an investment bank said to
be acting as a conduit for a distressed-debt fund, one of the
sources said.
NAB's spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted.
The Australian newspaper on Thursday reported the sale at 85
percent of par.
NAB was among the last few banks left in the syndicate,
which also included Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank.
Earlier in February, Lloyds Banking Group-owned BOS
International Australia had sold a residual A$10-15 million
exposure at a slightly higher price of 87.5 to 88 percent of
par, other banking sources previously told Basis Point.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie
Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring.
($1 = 0.9574 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by John Mair)