WASHINGTON Jan 25 Revenues for the Washington,
D.C. Lottery grew in the last fiscal year by nearly 8 percent,
bringing in about $250 million, the board that runs the gambling
operation said on Friday.
That led to more than $66.4 million being deposited into the
general fund for the capital city during fiscal 2012, which
ended last fall, $4.2 million more than the previous fiscal
year.
Local non-profit organizations received $2.58 million in
gaming revenues, as well, said the D.C. Lottery and Charitable
Games Control Board.
Another $137 million went to winners in the game, spread
across almost 7 million winning tickets.
Meanwhile, retailers earned more than $16.4 million in
commissions, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.
The growth, the largest sales increase in six years, was
mostly due to new games with higher prizes and the establishment
of a lottery store in the District's transit hub, Union Station.