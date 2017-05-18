BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
LONDON May 18 Banks are preparing to launch a US$2.65bn financing backing Bain Capital’s buyout of Sealed Air Corp's cleaning and chemicals systems division Diversey Care as well as its food care division, sources close to the deal said.
The debt is expected to be split between the US and European leveraged finance markets.
Sealed Air Corp said in March it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital for about US$3.2bn, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses. The two divisions will be put together and called New Diversey.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are leading the financing, alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC and SunTrust, the sources said.
The financing comprises a US$1.8bn term loan and US$600m of unsecured bonds, with around 50% of the financing expected to be denominated in euros. There is also US$250m of undrawns facilities, the sources said.
The financing is due to launch for syndication before the summer and is expected to be welcomed by investors on both sides of the Atlantic, eager for new paper, the sources said.
Bain was not immediately available to comment.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sealed Air acquired Diversey in 2011 from its controlling shareholders, the Johnson family and private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, in a US$4.3bn cash-and-stock deal.
Sealed Air said it would use the proceeds to repay debt, repurchase shares, maintain its net leverage ratio in the range of 3.5-4.0 times and fund core growth initiatives. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.