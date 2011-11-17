(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Nov 17 Dividend stocks are the new black.

A low-growth, low interest-rate world has increased the attractions of steady, formerly frumpy dividend payers, as investors faced with a yield drought look for a bit of income.

The ishares DJ Select Dividend Index (DVY), an index of stable and liquid dividend paying shares, is up 12.4 percent in the past year, easily outperforming a total return on the S&P 500 of 8.1 percent. Real estate investment trusts have outperformed as well, with rising rents taking the sting out of falling or stagnant capital values.

There are great reasons to favor dividend shares; history, economics, and demographics. Over the very long run, dividends are perhaps the number one driver of equity returns, a relationship that should only be enhanced by a period where low growth makes income that much harder to generate. As well, the aging of the baby boomer cohort means that a huge group is now moving into the years where investors tend to show a preference for income.

All of that should drive demand for steady dividend payers, not just this year but in many to come.

That said, there is something in the market's current crush on dividend stocks that makes me distinctly nervous. Three little words - "reaching for yield" - ought to strike fear into the heart of anyone with a knowledge of market history.

The subprime debacle, for example, was driven in part by investors who, dissatisfied with the returns offered by generic fixed income, decided to take on a bit of risk, with a bit of leverage, to bring returns back up to what they had expected. Or take the whole European debt fiasco. That too was helped into being by investors deciding that Greek or Italian debt represented a bit of a free lunch when compared to boring old Germany. What could possibly go wrong?

What's in vogue for dividend payers has something of the same feel. Joe Davis, chief economist at Vanguard points out that there are dangers of substituting dividend stocks for bonds, even if the current yields are more attractive. Many people are doing exactly that, selling Treasuries or municipal debt and buying up dividend shares of funds as a means of increasing current income.

There is no extra reward in investing without extra risk, and in the case of dividend payers that risk comes as volatility. Over the past 14 years U.S. dividend stocks have been more than four times as volatile as bonds, and REITs more than six times, according to Vanguard data. Volatility should be especially worrisome to someone in or approaching retirement, and the idea that people are plowing into this stuff because they need income now is just that little bit insane.

PATIENCE NEEDED

In fact, many investors have it just about backward. Those in, or nearing, retirement should be conserving capital, rather than swinging for the fences by selling safe bonds and buying dividend stocks. Instead, it is the young, people with a 10 year horizon or more, who should be buying.

Over the very long term, dividend yields and growth are perhaps the prime determinant of equity returns, according to work done by James Montier, a member of the asset allocation committee at fund managers GMO.

Taking U.S. equity market data since 1871, Montier found that on a one-year time horizon almost 80 percent of the return has been driven by changes in valuation. However, on a five-year view 80 percent of returns are actually generated by dividend yields and by dividend growth.

Taken over the very long term the importance of dividends and dividend growth has been even more striking, driving about 90 percent of total returns.

U.S. companies are paying out far less than they used to, about 20 percent less than the typical share of earnings in the 1970s and 80s, according to data from quantitative analyst Andrew Lapthorne at Societe Generale in London. Lapthorne argues that the dearth of dividends, and the accompanying surge in share buybacks, only encourages share price volatility, punishing investors and rewarding speculators.

That's very likely true, the emphasis on capital returns has gone hand in hand with a portfolio churning trend towards trading in and out of volatility, a strategy that generates fees for brokers but is generally deadly for investors.

Really the correct play, all else being equal, is to emphasize dividend paying shares within equity portfolios, rather than as a substitute for the ballast of highly-rated bonds. Dividend shares have been less volatile than the market as a whole over the past 14 years, while offering more in total return.

A low growth world, especially one with a lot of uncertainty over who exactly is credit-worthy, argues for favoring quality, despite the hit to current income that implies.

It is not a time to swing for the fences.

(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns here)