NEW YORK Feb 23 A popular class of stocks
could soon come with higher taxes.
President Barack Obama's budget plan released last week
calls for taxing dividends at ordinary income levels for
individuals making more than $200,000 a year and couples making
more than $250,000. The plan, which returns the tax treatment of
dividends back to policies in place before 2003, would raise an
estimated $206.4 billion over 10 years.
The proposal comes at a time when investors are increasingly
turning to dividends for steady returns. Despite low growth
rates that have long resulted in low price to earnings
multiples, high-dividend paying utility companies in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index are trading at a premium to the
broad stock market because of their steady payout rates.
Historically low bond yields are the main reason behind the
new love for cash-rich companies that pay big dividends. Johnson
& Johnson, for instance, offers a dividend yield of 3.5
percent. The 10-year U.S. Treasury, meanwhile, yields 2 percent.
Few budget proposals ever get enacted, especially in an
election year. But some fund managers and financial
advisers are already preparing for higher dividend
taxes in the near future, given the size of the deficit and
polls that show many Americans favor higher taxes for the rich.
Here are a few ways wealthy investors could prepare should
the favorable tax treatment of dividends come to an end:
EXPECT VALUATIONS TO FALL
Higher taxes would most likely make companies that pay
dividends cheaper, experts say.
"I think the effect about (which) we can be most
certain is a decl ine in multiples," said Alan Auerbach, an
economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley.
Auerbach studied the effects of the 2003 dividend
tax cut and found that high-yielding companies were the
biggest beneficiaries of the tax cut.
Mark Lamkin, founder of Louisville, Kentucky-based Lamkin
Wealth Management, said companies such as Johnson & Johnson
would lose the premium they received because of their dividend
payments. He expects the company would lose $4 from its current
share price of $65, or a 6 percent drop.
Historically, dividend-paying stocks have lagged companies
that do not pay dividends for about six months after a dividend
tax increase, according to Ned Davis Research Group. The
worst of the underperformance comes in the first three months
after the tax rise, the company noted. Companies that did not
pay dividends gained 50 percent more than companies that did
offer payouts during that time.
But analysts say that longer-term investors could benefit
from the declines.
"If history is any guide, this will provide a buying
opportunity for the dividend-oriented investor," said Linda
Duessel, a senior equity strategist at Federated Investors who
specializes in equity income.
She expects dividend-paying stocks to outperform their
counterparts over the long term.
Don Wordell, a portfolio manager of the $2 billion
RidgeWorth Mid Cap Value fund (SMVTX), said higher
taxes on dividend income would not affect his long-term approach
but could offer short-term benefits.
"Every stock that I own pays a dividend and we were doing
this long before the tax laws changed," he said. But, he added:
"If on the margin people sold because of this, it would be an
excellent buying opportunity."
Wordell favors dividend-paying stocks because they tend to
have proven business models and healthy balance sheets.
Investors willing to take the bet that share price declines
are a buying opportunity should consider a dividend-focused fund
or ETF. The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), for instance,
is a play on the popular S&P Dividend Aristocrats index. The
fund holds the 60 highest-yielding stocks of the S&P 1500, only
including those that have raised their dividends annually for
the past 25 years.
The $9 billion fund, which costs 35 cents per $100 invested,
yields 3.2 percent. AT&T Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc and
Cincinnati Financial Corp are its largest holdings.
The iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETF (DVY)
is another option. It screens companies according to their
dividend per share ratios over the last five years. The $10
billion fund, which charges 40 cents per $100 invested, yields
3.9 percent. Lorillard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp
and Chevron Corp are its largest holdings.
WATCH FOR DIVIDEND INCREASES
Analysts are anticipating that a looming dividend tax
increase could persuade U.S. companies to return the record
amounts of cash on their balance sheets to investors.
"You have to start buying now if you think that this tax has
a chance of becoming law," said Bryan Keane, manager of the $3.3
million Alpine Accelerating Dividend fund (AADDX).
Keane pointed to corporate behavior in late 2010, when
dividend taxes were scheduled to return to earlier levels. Some
100 companies declared special dividends that year to return
cash to shareholders ahead of the planned tax change, according
to Standard & Poor's.
Other companies moved up the date of the dividend so that it
would take place before rates were scheduled to change. Wynn
Resorts Ltd, for instance, shifted its first 2011
payments into December 2010 so that shareholders would not face
higher rates.
Keane is looking for companies he believes will issue a
special dividend this time around or increase their dividends.
One stock on his list: Apple Inc, which holds roughly
$100 billion in cash on its balance sheet.
"This is a company that could easily offer a share buyback
as well as a special dividend," he said.
The company may address calls for a dividend in its
shareholder meeting Thursday , he said.
Keane also expects Visa Inc to increase its dividend
this year because of the strength of its cash position. The
company, which is up 14.6 percent in 2012, offers a dividend
yield of 0.7 percent.
(Reporting By David Randall; editing by Walden Siew and Andre
Grenon)