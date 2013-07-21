LONDON, July 22 British companies paid a record 25.3 billion pounds ($38.6 billion) in dividends in the second quarter as a rush of one-off payments helped to mask slowing dividend growth as profits flag, research shows.

Data published by Capita Registrars on Monday showed the largest quarterly total for British dividend payments, helping to reverse a 25 percent year-on-year slump in the first quarter of 2013.

Capita cautioned, however, that dividend growth is slowing and trimmed its forecast for the year's underlying increase to 7.7 percent, down from 8.6 percent.

"A record quarter is well worth cheering. It is, however, part of a wider picture that is seeing the pace of dividend growth slow down, as we warned earlier this year, following a profit squeeze on UK firms," Capita Registrars CEO Justin Cooper said.

After stripping out one-off factors such as special payments, underlying dividends rose 7.7 percent in the first half of the year, against 12.4 percent over the same period in 2012.

The record quarterly total of 25.3 billion pounds was up 7.6 percent on the same period last year, but it was lifted by a flurry of special dividends, led by Antofagasta. The mining company's 502 million pound payout was almost half the 1.2 billion pound total for one-off payments.

Other big special dividends were from insurer Standard Life , returning more than 330 million pounds to investors, and media company ITV, which paid 175 million pounds, after both posted forecast-beating earnings.