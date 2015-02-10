(Adds details on Samsung's dividend plan for this year)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea's new law compelling big companies to part with "excess" cash or be taxed on it is prompting traditionally tight-fisted Korea Inc to boost dividend payouts.

Last year, South Korea announced plans to tax excessive corporate cash, a move aimed at getting companies to spend more on dividends, wages and investment. The law, part of Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan's push to revive domestic demand, applies to results for 2015 through 2017.

It remains to be seen how long the largesse will last: Bellwether Samsung Electronics is likely to cut its 2015 dividend after last year's hike, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Among 45 companies that had announced annual dividends as of February 6, the average increase was 22 percent per share, compared with flat growth in 2013, according to a report issued by Barclays on Tuesday. The bigger payouts came even after companies posted an average 10 percent drop in 2014 operating profit, it said.

"It is easier for companies to make decisions to hike dividends rather than investments or wages. The latter is not something the government can arm-twist businesses to do," said Kim Sang-jo, head of shareholder activist group Solidarity for Economic Reform.

TRANSITION

Big companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are also feeling pressure from shareholders for bigger payouts.

"When they posted high growth, Korean firms were able to make excuses for low dividends. But that is not the case anymore," said Huh Nam-kwon, chief investment officer at Shinyoung Asset Management.

Despite higher payouts, South Korean companies are stingy by global standards. That, along with complicated family ownership structures means Seoul-listed stocks have long traded at discounts to their peers.

The country's dividend yield of 1.2 percent is lowest among major countries, Thomson Reuters data shows. Over the past 20 years, South Korea and India had the lowest dividends as a share of total returns among emerging markets, according to Citi.

In October, Hyundai Motor's chief financial officer cited the government's policy when he said the company was considering a significant increase in dividends and the start of an interim dividend. The company, under fire from shareholders over a costly land deal and falling earnings, lifted its 2014 dividend more than 50 percent.

Samsung Electronics, the country's most valuable company, lifted its year-end dividend by 41 percent when posting its lowest profit since 2011.

However, the sharp increase was due to exceptional circumstances as Samsung sought to help government efforts to bolster the economy and shareholder value, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

Capital expenditure by Korean companies rose 5.9 percent in 2014 after shrinking the previous year, and is expected to rise 6 percent this year, according to central bank data.

Wages for full-time employees grew 3.2 percent for the five years from 2009, less than half the 7.4 percent average gain in the five years before the 2008 global financial crisis, labour ministry data shows.

"South Korea is now in the middle of a transition phase towards a new cycle as a newly developed market, where it must rely on more shareholder friendly policies," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu and Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL, Vidya Ranganathan in SINGAPORE and Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon Cameron-Moore)