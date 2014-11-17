* Economic growth to be uncertain, UK divs to fall
-Henderson
* Some European firms have cut dividends in recent months
* U.S. remains engine of dividend growth
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Nov 17 Global dividend payouts are
expected to keep growing in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than
previous years, according to a report by Henderson Global
Investors published on Monday.
The report pointed to an uncertain economic growth picture
next year and said that one reason for slower growth would be
the absence of Vodafone's record $26 billion payout from
selling its Verizon Wireless stake.
The report, which tracks dividends paid by the world's top
1,200 listed firms, estimated that in 2015 global dividends
would rise 4.2 percent to $1.24 trillion, a slower rate than the
12.6 percent estimated increase for 2014 to $1.19 trillion.
"There are many uncertainties over the outlook for the world
economy in 2015," Henderson wrote in its report. "The rapid
growth in European dividends in 2014 is unlikely to be repeated
next year...We expect total dividends from the UK to be down by
more than $20 billion next year."
A rebound in corporate earnings in Europe since the
financial crisis has led to stronger company balance sheets and
rising payouts. European dividends are expected to grow by 14
percent in 2014, while the UK is seen posting 32 percent growth;
these are among the best regional performances globally.
There is, however, growing uncertainty over the uneven
nature of the global recovery. Financial markets have been
roiled by the diverging growth prospects in the United States,
which is on track to tighten monetary policy next year, versus
the ailing euro zone and Japan going into recession last
quarter.
Investors have been lured to dividend-yielding stocks with
the promise of safe, bond-like returns in an era of zero
interest rates but there have been examples of firms moving to
cut their dividends in recent months.
UK retailer Tesco cut its dividend earlier this
year in an increasingly competitive environment after two profit
warnings; rival J Sainsbury followed suit last week.
The capacity of the energy sector to keep gushing cash has
also been called into question by oil's recent plunge in prices
to a four-year low and belt-tightening by oil majors.
That said, the U.S. remains the "main engine" of dividend
growth, according to Henderson, citing it as one region set to
deliver a "solid" payout growth in 2015.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Eric Meijer)