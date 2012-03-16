By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, March 16
DUBAI, March 16 China's medal prospects at
the London Olympics were highlighted on Friday when they won all
four gold medals up for grabs on the first day of the FINA/Midea
Diving World Series in Dubai.
There were individual titles for He Chong in the men's
three-metre springboard and Chen Ruolin in the women's 10-metre
platform while Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan won the men's 10-metre
synchro platform event and Wu Minixa and He Zi captured the
women's three-metre synchro springboard title.
The success follows a Chinese clean sweep of eight golds at
last month's FINA World Cup at the London Aquatic Centre, venue
for this year's Olympic diving competition, and the 10 golds on
offer at the 2011 world championships in Shanghai.
"I feel great especially as I only trained for two days
before competing here, so getting the gold with so little
preparation is great," He Chong said through an interpreter as a
2,000 crowd watched the first diving competition in Dubai.
"I will be competing in the whole (world) series (of four
events) as it is good preparation for the Olympics. I don't care
about what the other divers are doing. I just focus on my
preparation, my performance and what I have to do."
Chen, the Olympic, world and World Cup champion, prevailed
despite a determined effort from Mexico's Paola Espinosa who
finished second, just 3.6 points behind.
"This is a good chance to compete before the Olympics,
especially with the very special diving pool and training pool
we have here (in Dubai)," Chen told reporters through an
interpreter a the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Sports Complex.
FLAWLESS DISPLAY
He Chong, another athlete with Olympic, world and World Cup
titles in his locker, always looked comfortable in finishing
25.6 points ahead of Illya Zakharov of Russia.
World Cup winners Cao and Zhang put on a flawless display
which earned them the first and only 10 of the night as they
immediately took top spot and never relinquished it.
The win launched an early bid by the Chinese duo to retain
their world series title as they finished 44 points ahead of
Ukraine pairing Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Oleksandr Bondar.
Wu and He Zi won China's other gold on Friday, 31.68 points
ahead of Americans Christina Loukas and Kassidy Cook.
"I think the Chinese are amazing divers. I love watching
them," Loukas told reporters. "I think Kassidy and I, if we keep
training every day, are taking steps towards competing against
the Chinese at these competitions."
Four more gold medals will be decided on the final day of
competition on Saturday, in the women's three-metre springboard,
the men's 10-metre platform, the three-metre synchro springboard
for men and the women's 10-metre synchro platform.
The remaining rounds of the FINA/Midea Diving World Series
takes place in Beijing on March 23 and 24, Moscow on April 13
and 14 and Tijuana on April 22 and 23.
A total of 58 athletes from 11 countries have assembled in
Dubai with China providing the largest contingent of 11.
