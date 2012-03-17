By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, March 17
DUBAI, March 17 Actions spoke louder than words
for Chinese diver Qiu Bo on Saturday as he sealed a clean sweep
of medals for China at the World Series meet and then refused to
be drawn on whether his country's dominance was good or bad for
the sport.
"No comment" was his answer to reporters through an
interpreter when asked the question after he won the 10-metre
platform to complete China's haul of eight gold medals over the
two days of competition at the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Sports Complex.
China's success follows last month's World Cup in London
where they again won all eight diving golds available, and at
last year's world championships in Shanghai their athletes
claimed all 10 titles on offer.
Britain's Tom Daley, who came second to Qiu in Dubai, was
more forthcoming on the subject of China's vice-like grip on the
top of the podium which, if continued, would result in a
significant medal haul at the Olympics in London later this
year.
"It has got good and bad points," he told reporters as he
sat next to the 19-year-old who took his world title in
Shanghai.
"I guess you know the outcomes (of competitions) in many
cases before they happen but it puts pressure on the Chinese as
well because they are not used to (other divers) getting close
to them.
CLOSING GAP
"We need to push them and give them some pressure and if we
can do that more then it can take us and them forward."
Daley showed signs of closing the gap with Qiu, the 2011
FINA Male Diver of the Year. The Briton finished 29.85 points
adrift of his Chinese rival which was a significant improvement
on the 80 point-margin between the two in Shanghai when Daley
came fifth.
However, Qiu showed outstanding form to win on Saturday,
securing a 10 from one of the judges for one his dives, one of
two perfect scores awarded during the final competition of the
meet. The other 10 was earned by American bronze-medallist David
Boudia.
"Qiu has shown dominance for a long time," said Daley, who
was competing in his first individual event since last year's
world championships after recovering from a thumb injury.
"I first came up against him in a junior championship in
2008 and he beat me by two points and in the senior world
championships the next year the result was reversed.
"I now have four new dives compared to the previous Olympics
(in 2008)...and I must be consistent to be competing with him
because obviously he has been performing very well."
China's three other golds on Saturday were won by Wu Minxia
in the women's three-metre springboard, Qin Kai and Luo Yutong
in the men's three-metre synchro springboard, and Chen Ruolin
and Wang Hao in the women's 10-metre synchro platform.
Wu, the FINA Women's Diver of the Year in 2011, beat her
three-metre synchro springboard partner He Zi by 0.7 of a point
as she continued her build-up towards her third Olympics where
she will attempt to win an individual gold to go with the two
synchro golds she already has. Third place on Saturday went to
Italy's Tania Cagnotto.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)