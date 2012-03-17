DUBAI, March 17 Actions spoke louder than words for Chinese diver Qiu Bo on Saturday as he sealed a clean sweep of medals for China at the World Series meet and then refused to be drawn on whether his country's dominance was good or bad for the sport.

"No comment" was his answer to reporters through an interpreter when asked the question after he won the 10-metre platform to complete China's haul of eight gold medals over the two days of competition at the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Sports Complex.

China's success follows last month's World Cup in London where they again won all eight diving golds available, and at last year's world championships in Shanghai their athletes claimed all 10 titles on offer.

Britain's Tom Daley, who came second to Qiu in Dubai, was more forthcoming on the subject of China's vice-like grip on the top of the podium which, if continued, would result in a significant medal haul at the Olympics in London later this year.

"It has got good and bad points," he told reporters as he sat next to the 19-year-old who took his world title in Shanghai.

"I guess you know the outcomes (of competitions) in many cases before they happen but it puts pressure on the Chinese as well because they are not used to (other divers) getting close to them.

CLOSING GAP

"We need to push them and give them some pressure and if we can do that more then it can take us and them forward."

Daley showed signs of closing the gap with Qiu, the 2011 FINA Male Diver of the Year. The Briton finished 29.85 points adrift of his Chinese rival which was a significant improvement on the 80 point-margin between the two in Shanghai when Daley came fifth.

However, Qiu showed outstanding form to win on Saturday, securing a 10 from one of the judges for one his dives, one of two perfect scores awarded during the final competition of the meet. The other 10 was earned by American bronze-medallist David Boudia.

"Qiu has shown dominance for a long time," said Daley, who was competing in his first individual event since last year's world championships after recovering from a thumb injury.

"I first came up against him in a junior championship in 2008 and he beat me by two points and in the senior world championships the next year the result was reversed.

"I now have four new dives compared to the previous Olympics (in 2008)...and I must be consistent to be competing with him because obviously he has been performing very well."

China's three other golds on Saturday were won by Wu Minxia in the women's three-metre springboard, Qin Kai and Luo Yutong in the men's three-metre synchro springboard, and Chen Ruolin and Wang Hao in the women's 10-metre synchro platform.

Wu, the FINA Women's Diver of the Year in 2011, beat her three-metre synchro springboard partner He Zi by 0.7 of a point as she continued her build-up towards her third Olympics where she will attempt to win an individual gold to go with the two synchro golds she already has. Third place on Saturday went to Italy's Tania Cagnotto. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)