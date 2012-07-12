(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Geoff Williams
July 12 When Sharon Chayra was facing her second
divorce at 49 and with three children, she panicked. Her first
marriage ended quickly and painfully, after just one year, when
she was a pregnant college dropout. That was bad enough, she
said. Her second marriage had lasted 20 years before she moved
out of the house in 2010. But when it came time to go to court,
she realized the experience would leave her bankrupt.
"My request for an amicable split turned into 'War of the
Roses' at the last minute," she said. Her husband, a 54-year-old
paramedic, put a second mortgage on their house and hired an
attorney to fight hers. None of this, said Chayra, has been easy
on their two sons, who are 11 and 17. Her daughter from her
first marriage, now 27, had moved out of the house before the
trouble started.
Already owing plenty to an attorney, and fearing additional
legal fees would destroy their nest egg and her healthcare
business development firm in Las Vegas, Chayra declared a
"truce" and is now in separation limbo. She plans to finalize
the divorce when she feels more financially stable, perhaps at
year's end. "It's unfair to everyone to be in a state of
suspended animation," Chayra said.
As Chayra's case illustrates, repeat divorces can be
complicated and financially more detrimental than first
divorces.
There is an unfortunate dynamic in repeat divorces because
they compete for resources that the first divorce is still
consuming, experts said. Even after the $10,000 to $20,000 cost
of a contested divorce, there are often lingering child-support
costs and alimony, plus the hit of split retirement assets and
paying taxes on capital gains from selling assets.
Yet the odds are that if you have been divorced once, you
will divorce again, said David Pisarra, a Santa Monica attorney
who practices family law. Oft-cited statistics paint the
national lifetime probability of divorce at 50 percent for first
marriages and at 67 percent for second marriages. For a snapshot
of just one year, the National Center for Family and Marriage
Research at Bowling Green State University in Ohio analyzed 2010
data for Reuters and found that the overall divorce rate was
greater for second marriages - 17 out of 1,000 for first
divorces and 24 out of 1,000 for multiple divorces.
Making matters worse has been the recession, observes Lynne
Gold-Bikin, a family law attorney in Norristown, Pennsylvania,
because people have fewer assets to split. "Everyone's
investments have gone down, and the value of houses dropping has
really skewed the whole distribution of assets."
The shrinking of financial portfolios has made it especially
tough for spouses who wind up paying child support for children
from multiple marriages. Depending on the state, courts can look
at what money is available for support without taking into
consideration the adult's other financial obligations. A twice-
or thrice-divorced individual could easily have very little left
over, especially if they are also paying alimony to multiple
ex-partners and splitting up the assets.
IT'S ALL ABOUT PRENUPS
Because of everything that can go wrong if a second marriage
fails, lawyers stress the importance of signing a prenuptial
agreement, whether you are a multimillionaire film actor like
Tom Cruise, or merely a nonfamous moviegoer who enjoys Cruise
films.
"I've done prenups for people who really had nothing," said
Janice Boback, a family and matrimonial lawyer in Chicago. "Some
people just want a 50-50 division and say, 'let's just deal with
it now,' and that's not a bad idea."
True, it can be difficult to imagine even broaching the
topic to a future spouse, but Boback said it can save money in
the long run. "When people get angry, reason goes out the
window. And who gets the money then? We do."
Gold-Bikin recommends creating a contract that states what
assets each party has going into the marriage, what assets each
party will have if it ends, and if there is an income disparity
between the two, how much the lower-income spouse will be
receiving. A spouse with children from previous marriages may
also want to designate some inheritance protections.
Of course, one might be tempted to forget about prenups and
the second or third marriage altogether. Just live together
without the vows.
That may turn out swell if you are both earning about the
same amount of income. Boback cautions, however, "It's good for
the person with all the stuff -- and money. But the person who
takes care of the home or kids and has nothing of their own
after, say, 10 years of living together and then splitting up?
They're out of luck."
SPLITTING ASSETS
Although prenups are ideal vehicles for making a second
divorce go more smoothly, lawyers say they still see plenty of
couples going through a second divorce without the prenup.
For people in that situation, Boback recommends collecting
paperwork -- anything that shows what was yours at the start of
the second marriage (with any luck you have been doing this all
along). Then do a full analysis of your debts and liabilities,
which is what Chayra did -- reining in her emotions and taking a
good hard look at her portfolio -- before putting a temporary
halt to her second divorce.
She decided her goal was not to obtain every dime she might
have been entitled to, but simply to avoid being financially
wiped out. "Be clear in your overall strategy but be willing to
yield," Chayra advised "Money isn't everything when it comes to
your health and happiness."
Gathering financial paperwork, especially if you are happily
married, may sound daunting, but as Boback notes, "Most people
keep a scanner on the desk, and they scan any important
financial documents into the computer. They're often very
accessible electronically, these days, which can help if things
get really messy."
LONG-TERM PLANNING
One bit of solace for anyone struggling through a second
divorce, or even a fifth: You probably will not lose a dollar of
your Social Security income. If you are divorced and not
remarried, but your marriage lasted 10 years or longer, you can
receive benefits based on your spouse's record, even if that
spouse has remarried and even if that spouse has not filed yet
for his or her own benefits.
And when splitting up assets, consider that what you pass on
might be more important in the long term than what is going on
right now. Peter McAlevey, a movie producer and former Walt
Disney Studios vice-president, fought his wife over their
Malibu, California, house during his second divorce. He finally
suggested that they dole out the pain equally: Sell the house
and put the profit from the sale into their two teenagers'
college funds. She agreed.
"I do think there are relatively sane outs to all these
problems," said McAlevey. "You just need to be creative about
it."
