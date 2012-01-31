(Refiles to fix formatting issue)
* John Browett to leave UK's Dixons in April
* To become Apple's senior vice president retail
* Sebastian James to be new Dixons CEO
* Dixons shares down 4.7 pct
By James Davey and Juhi Arora
LONDON, Jan 31 Apple Inc is
hiring Dixons chief executive John Browett, who drove a
recent turnaround at the UK electricals retailer, to lead the
iPad maker's retail expansion.
Browett, who has been the boss at Dixons since 2007, was
previously chief executive of Tesco PLC's successful
online shopping site.
At Apple, which last week posted quarterly results ahead of
market expectations, Browett will be responsible
for the company's retail strategy and the expansion of its
stores around the world from the current total of around 300.
"Our retail stores are all about customer service and John
shares that commitment like no one else we've met," said Apple
CEO Tim Cook," whom Browett will report to.
Browett's appointment has sparked speculation in some
quarters that Apple may be planning a push in its retail
operations in Europe, where his expertise is greatest.
In October Best Buy abandoned plans for a chain of
European megastores, while Kesa Electricals, Europe's
No. 3 player, effectively paid a bidder to take loss-making
British chain Comet off its hands.
Both companies, as well as Home Retail's Argos
business, have struggled to compete with Dixons in the UK as
Browett revamped stores focused on more popular megastores and
improved product ranges with a mantra of improving the shopping
trip for customers.
Shares in Dixons Retail, Europe's second biggest electrical
goods retailer and owner of the Currys and PC World chains in
Britain, fell 4.7 percent on Tuesday after it said Browett would
quit in April to join the world's leading smartphone maker, as
senior vice-president of retail, based in California.
Dixons, which also runs Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro
in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said Browett will be
succeeded by Sebastian James, its operations director and a
former strategy director at mother and baby products retailer
Mothercare.
Dixons shares, which had increased by more than half over
the last month after the well received Christmas trading update,
were down 0.73 pence at 14.48 pence at 1149 GMT, valuing the
business at about 528 million pounds ($827.96 million).
Shareholders in the UK group may take comfort that the
appointment of James, who was instrumental in executing much of
Dixons' turnaround plan.
"We understand that the board had already carried out
external bench-marking as part of its succession plans, and had
decided that internal candidates would provide the best
solution," said Investec analyst David Jeary.
($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Chris Wickham)