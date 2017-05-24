(Adds details, comments from conference call)
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish
May 24 Britain's Dixons Carphone on
Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts as it reported
growth across its markets and confirmed it expected annual
profit to rise by around nine percent.
The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone
Warehouse in its home market, said like-for-like group sales
rose 2 percent in the 16 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth
quarter, better than a company-compiled consensus of 0.9 percent
growth.
Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland also rose 2
percent in the final quarter, driven by a strong electricals
performance, Dixons said, although its phone business was
impacted by the deferred release of the Samsung S8 smartphone
which was pushed back five weeks.
Chief Executive Officer Sebastian James said the company had
not seen any changes in consumer behaviour despite concerns
about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union
on spending patterns.
"We're very vigilant because there's lots of chatter about
how the UK consumer is gloomy or isn't gloomy.... So far it
seems that customers continue to shop in our stores," he told
reporters on a call.
Shares in the company, which also trades under Elkjop and
Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, were up
2.8 percent at 335.5 pence at 0738 GMT, making it the second
largest gainer on London's midcap index.
Although Dixons Carphone has had a strong run of trading
over the last year its shares have lost around a quarter of
their value, reflecting its exposure to "big ticket" items and
perceived vulnerability to any consumer spending squeeze this
year and rising import costs.
"The new cost prices for the new products have come through
and I think so far they seem to be reasonable well accepted by
the customer," James said.
Fourth quarter like-for-like sales in the Nordics rose 2
percent, while Southern Europe saw revenue rise 5 percent, with
Greece proving a bright spot.
The company narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit to
485-490 million pounds ($628.9 million-$635.3 million) from
475-495 million.
Prior to Wednesday's update analysts average forecast was
for comparable profit of 490 million pounds for 2016-17, up from
447 million in 2015-16.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
