LONDON Jan 21 Electricals and mobile phone
retailer Dixons Carphone raised its guidance for 2014-15
profit after a strong Christmas, it said on Wednesday.
The firm said it now expected a pretax profit of 355-375
million pounds ($539-$569 million) versus previous guidance of
354 million pounds.
The group, formed by last year's merger between Dixons
Retail and Carphone Warehouse, said sales at stores open over a
year were up 7 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3, while gross
margins were stable.
Like-for-like sales were up 8 percent in the UK & Ireland
division.
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)