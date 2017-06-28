LONDON, June 28 Dixons Carphone, Europe's
second largest electricals retailer, beat forecasts with a 10
percent rise in full-year profit and said it was "well
positioned to flourish" despite Britain's tough economic
outlook.
The firm, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone
Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic
countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Wednesday it made an
underlying pretax profit of 501 million pounds ($642 million) in
the year to April 29
That record outcome compares with analysts' average forecast
of 498 million pounds and 457 million pounds made in 2015-16.
"While the UK consumer environment seems to be holding up
for us, there will undoubtedly continue to be changes in the way
people buy all of the products that we sell," said Chief
Executive Seb James.
($1 = 0.7805 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)