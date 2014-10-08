LONDON Oct 8 British retailer Dixons Carphone
said it could achieve cost savings earlier than
previously forecast following the merger of Dixons Retail and
Carphone Warehouse two months ago.
The retailer held its first strategy day after the all-share
merger between Europe's No. 2 consumer electronics retailer,
Dixons, and Europe's largest independent mobile phone
firm, Carphone Warehouse, on Wednesday. It said the
group had made fast progress.
The annual cost savings target of 80 million pounds ($128.64
million) by 2017/18 remains in place, centred around head
office, people, store and commercial cost savings.
"Not formally changing the 80 million pound synergy benefit
today but now firmly a minimum - and should be achievable
faster," the firm said in a presentation, adding some of its
biggest decisions on cost and structure had already been made.
Shares in the enlarged group were broadly flat at 367.7
pence at 1009 GMT, almost 6 percent ahead of its opening price
on Aug. 7, the new group's first trading day.
The company said 20 Carphone stores opened within Dixons
outlets were performing ahead of expectations with no evidence
of material cannibalisation of either operator's sales.
A total of 30 such stores will have opened by the end of
October, the firm said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6219 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)