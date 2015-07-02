LONDON, July 2 British electrical goods and
mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone said its Connected
World Services (CWS) division has signed a deal with Sprint
Corp., the U.S. mobile network operator, to open and
manage Sprint-branded stores in the U.S..
Dixons Carphone, formed last year from the merger of Dixons
Retail and Carphone Warehouse, said the first phase of the deal
will see CWS supply mobile phone retail expertise and
proprietary knowledge to Sprint who will open about 20 retail
stores.
If these stores prove successful, the deal would progress to
a second phase which would involve CWS investing equally with
Sprint in a joint venture to roll out up to 500 stores.
That second phase would see Dixons Carphone invest up to $32
million to obtain a 50 percent interest in the new venture.
"This...is a significant step in growing our CWS business in
the U.S.," said Andrew Harrison, Dixons Carphone deputy group
CEO.
Shares in Dixons Carphone, up a quarter over the last nine
months, closed Wednesday at 459 pence, valuing the business at
5.3 billion pounds ($8.3 billion).
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)