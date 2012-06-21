* Greece part of firm's long-term strategy

* No current plans to exit Italy either

* Year underlying profit 70.8 mln stg vs guidance 65-70 mln

* Better Q4 group sales trend continues into new year

* Takes 190 mln stg charge on southern Europe, web units (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, June 21 Electrical goods retailer Dixons pledged to stay in southern Europe, defying other companies looking to exit the austerity-hit region, even as it posted wider losses and another big charge at its Greek and Italian operations.

"I don't know how long it will take, but I think that market will come right," chief executive Sebastian James said of Greece, in a rare vote of confidence in a country struggling to meet the terms of an international bailout and stay in the euro.

Sales of electrical goods in Greece have plunged 55 percent over three years. But Dixons' Kotsovolos chain has rapidly extended its market leadership there, giving it the confidence to stay, James told reporters on Thursday.

Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, raised fears of an exodus of international companies from Greece last week when it announced plans to quit the country.

Budget airline easyJet said on Wednesday it planned to close its base in Madrid, Spain, another recession-stricken southern European country.

Many European retailers are struggling as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth, austerity measures, and confidence is sapped by a sovereign debt crisis.

Dixons, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, and rivals MediaMarkt Saturn and Kesa are finding life particularly tough because they sell discretionary goods and face cut-price competition from supermarkets and internet retailers such as Amazon.

On Wednesday Kesa reported a 42 percent slump in annual profit.

Dixons, which makes just under half of its sales in Britain where it trades as Currys and PC World, posted a 17 percent fall in underlying pretax profit to 70.8 million pounds ($111.4 million) in the year to April 28.

That was just above company guidance of 65-70 million as profit growth in Britain and northern Europe offset wider losses in southern Europe and at its PIXmania internet arm.

However, Dixons also booked one-off charges of 189.6 million pounds due largely to writedowns in the goodwill of its Unieuro chain in Italy, as well as PIXmania and Kotsovolos.

Including those, the group made a pretax loss of 118.8 million pounds, down from a 224.1-million-pound loss the year before when it took an even bigger charge on its southern European and internet businesses.

Analysts were encouraged by Dixons' improvement in Britain, which came alongside official data showing UK retail sales bounced back in May from a weak April.

The group said sales at UK and Irish stores open over a year rose 8 percent in the final quarter of its financial year compared with a 4 percent decline over the year as a whole, and that an improving trend in group sales had continued since then.

To cope with a tough economic backdrop, Dixons has been cutting costs, revamping stores and improving product ranges as well as customer service. It has also benefited from the disarray of the rival Comet chain in its home market, as well as a switch to digital television in the southeast of England and the success of Apple's iPad tablet computer.

"Dixons is becoming less of a binary situation and more of a recovery story," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

Shares in Dixons, which have increased by 64 percent over the last six months on hopes of recovery, were flat at 15.97 pence by 1040 GMT, valuing the firm at about 574 million pounds.

James said it was possible some stores in Greece, where the group has 69 wholly-owned and 29 franchised outlets accounting for about 3 percent of group sales, would become unviable.

But he remained committed to the country.

"That business is a valuable business for us in the long or medium term, it's absolutely square on our strategy," he said.

He also said the firm had no current plans to exit Italy, where its Unieuro chain is the number two player.

"That market is an easier market (than Greece) but our strategic position in the market is much smaller," he said.

The Italian electricals market is more fragmented, with little internet or mass merchant penetration.

"That gives us a little more time to think intelligently about how we can carve ourselves a niche in which we can be both relevant and a winner," said James.

Dixons said it had reduced its net debt to 104.0 million pounds from 206.8 million a year ago and that it was on target to repay 160 million pounds of bonds due in November and associated hedge costs of about 65 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6354 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)